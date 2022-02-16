It’s over! Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers split and called off their engagement, multiple sources exclusively tell In Touch.

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” says one insider. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, is “an independent guy,” the sources adds, noting Aaron “got cold feet” about his impending nuptials to the Big Little Lies actress, 30.

Ultimately, Shailene and Aaron “couldn’t make it work,” a second insider explains. “There were too many obstacles. They’re both adults and decided to part amicably.”

Shailene and the professional athlete kept their romance out of the spotlight until announcing their engagement in February 2021. “I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career,” Aaron revealed while accepting the award for Most Valuable Player the 10th Annual NFL Honors.

Later that month, Shailene opened up about the pair’s relationship. “We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in,” the Divergent star recalled during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Courtesy Keleigh Teller/Instagram

“I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports,” Shailene admitted. “It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”

Come November 2021, Shailene and Aaron found themselves embroiled in a scandal after the Chico, California, native tested positive for COVID-19 and revealed he had never been vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Despite the controversy, Shailene publicly defended her then-fiancé. “Literally, you all need to calm the f—k down,” the Spectacular Now alum wrote via Instagram, calling out those trying to “disparage” Aaron’s reputation.

“The league was fully aware of it upon my return to the Packers,” the University of California, Berkeley alum also clarified during an episode of “The Pat McAfee Show” podcast.

“It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth. Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’d been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax-flat-Earther. I’m somebody who’s a critical thinker,'” Aaron continued. “I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy, [in the] ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something.”

Although Shailene was supportive amid Aaron’s vaccination scandal, the couple sparked breakup rumors in December 2021.

Reps for Aaron and Shailene did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.