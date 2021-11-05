Are Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers still together? While both the actress and the football star have trended in early November 2021, the engaged pair are still an item.

The Green Bay quarterback made headlines for revealing that he was not vaccinated and testing positive for COVID on Wednesday, November 3, leading to a minimum 10-day quarantine mandated by the NFL.

Following the news, Shailene, Aaron’s fiancée, also began to trend on Twitter with several trolls seemingly implicating her for his decision not to get vaccinated. However, many fans were quick to point out the apparent misogyny of somehow blaming her for Aaron’s own health decisions.

Reps of Shailene and Aaron did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment regarding Aaron’s vaccination status.

The couple “aren’t waiting around to tie the knot,” a source previously told In Touch.

“They’re planning a summer wedding in Big Sur,” the insider continued, before adding that “Big Sur holds a special place in Shailene’s heart” because it’s where Shailene filmed Big Little Lies. “It’s by far one of her favorite spots on [the] planet! She says it’s ‘magical.'”

While the guest list will be kept “relatively small” and “just 50 of their closest family members and friends,” the source added that there will “be a ton of celebrity guests,” including Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Alexander Skarsgård.

The insider added, “It’ll be so much fun for everyone to reunite, like the old times!”

Us Weekly confirmed their relationship in February 2021, and days later, Aaron referred to his “fiancée” during his NFL Honors Most Valuable Player acceptance speech.

Shailene opened up about their engagement on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon nearly three weeks later, explaining that Aaron had proposed “a while” ago.

“He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living,” she said at the time. “We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in, so I have yet to go to a football game. I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know, like, what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”