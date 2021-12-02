No pressure! Seth Rogen confessed that he “smoked a ton of weed” before attending Adele’s concert in Los Angeles, California, only to find out he would be sitting front row at the televised One Night Only special for CBS.

“That is as surprising to me as anyone because I had no idea I was attending the taping of an Adele television special at all,” the Pineapple Express star, 39, said during his appearance on Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, December 1.

Seth said he recalled being told it was just a “small” event. However, when he and his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, made their way over to the venue at the Griffith Observatory, they were surprised to see the camera cranes and drones flying around, indicating the show was being filmed.

The Knocked Up actor said he and Lauren thought they could “slink” into the background and keep a low profile. “[Because] we’re not equipped to mentally do this right now,” he quipped. So, when they went up to the front desk and found out their seat numbers were 1A and 1B, they knew it was showtime.

After they sat down right below the stage, Seth said he had a camera in his face. “I’ve never met her, no!” the filmmaker told Jimmy when being questioned if they knew each other well. “And if Adele, you are watching this … why did you do that!?”

“There are so many more famous people here who should be sitting where I’m sitting, and I could feel them being insulted that I had such a good seat,” the Canada native said with a laugh. “I was in front of Drake. Like, there’s no world where I should be in front of Drake. How was that possible?”

On the bright side, Seth said he had quite a positive response from viewers who raved over his performance.

“Everyone I know watched it. I think it’s the most popular thing I’ve ever been in in my entire life,” he proudly shared. “Like, there’s people I know who have not watched my last five movies who have been texting me, being like, ‘You were amazing at that Adele concert. It looked incredible!”‘

Looking ahea​d, fans can expect to see more from Seth! The comedian confirmed he will be voicing Donkey Kong in Nintendo’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie.