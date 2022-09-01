More drama. Chrishell Stause slammed one of her Selling Sunset costars as “fake” as they film season 6 of the hit Netflix reality series.

“The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity,” Chrishell, 41, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 31. While she revealed that there’s drama on set, the TV personality didn’t describe the events that unfolded or who her feud is with.

As Mariah Carey’s hit “Thirsty” played, Chrishell’s caption continued, “But also SO transparent. Get your 15mins girl but leave my business out of it.”

The Netflix star continued to give insight into the feud in a following Instagram Stories slide. She first noted that she has screenshots “archived for this very moment” in case she needs to defend herself when the episode airs.

“Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now-not before-when you have a camera crew around you,” the former soap opera actress continued. “I hate fake 💩 If you want camera time — JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle.”

Courtesy of Chrishell Stause/Instagram

The message concluded with Chrishell warning the unnamed costar to not go after her and her loved ones. “Don’t try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up excited for you,” she wrote.

“You guys are smart,” the realtor then told her fans. “I think you will see who is need of attention & willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15mins.”

While Chrishell made sure to not name the costar she has drama with, fans can count out two stars that recently quit the show.

Christine Quinn left the reality show after she burned bridges with most of the Oppenheim Group, while she also wasn’t on the best terms with Jason Oppenheim by the time they wrapped filming season 5.

“Right now, there’s not a place for her at the Oppenheim Group,” the real estate broker, 45, said during the season 5 reunion that Christine, 33, missed due to COVID-19.

Page Six later confirmed that Christine would not be returning for season 6 in August.

In addition to the blonde beauty, agent Maya Vander announced her exit from the reality series after five seasons. Maya, 39, quit the show after she transferred from the Oppenheim Group to start The Maya Vander Group, which will be working under Compass.

Netflix later revealed that Nicole Young, a longtime Oppenheim Group realtor, and Bre Tiesi, a model-turned-real estate agent, joined the series in August.