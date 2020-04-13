Speaking her truth. Selena Gomez said her personal life had a big impact on her career in an interview with Amy Schumer. “It got out of control,” the 27-year-old told the comedian in an article published on Monday, April 13.

“I was super young,” she added in the new issue of Interview magazine. “I think it showed people that I was weak in certain moments and that I had troubles. Some people just get off on building people up and then trying to bring them down.

Shutterstock

“I’ve gone through some really difficult stuff, and because of those moments, whether I liked it or not, a picture was painted of my life,” she continued. “That was scary because I didn’t want it to affect my career.”

Being a child star, Selena grew up in the public eye, making her fans privy to some of her “trouble in the past” and causing them to “worry.” While she appreciates their concern, she doesn’t care for their pity.

“And it’s kind, it is. But I’m OK,” she said. “I deal with what I deal with, and if I feel like I’m having a rough week or I’m not up to doing something, I don’t do it.”

The songstress has been extremely vocal about her hardships, especially dealing with lupus. After being diagnosed in 2013, she received a kidney transplant from friend Francia Raisa in 2017. During her transplant, Selena broke an artery and an emergency surgery was conducted to create a new one.

In addition to her health condition, Selena has been in some high-profile relationships where the public saw her go through painful breakups. The “Rare” singer and Justin Bieber were in an on-again, off-again relationship starting in 2010 until their final split in 2018. Justin, 26, went on to marry Hailey Baldwin in September 2018.

Although Justin is off the market, the brunette beauty has struggled to move on. “[Selena] finds it upsetting that this year she’ll be replaced by Hailey and is having difficulty trying not to imagine all the nice things the newlyweds will be doing together,” a source told In Touch exclusively in December 2018. “She’s still heartbroken,” the insider added. “I don’t know if she’ll ever be over Justin.”