Clap back! Selena Gomez hit back at haters who commented on her shaky hands.

In a now-deleted TikTok makeup tutorial, fans pointed out that Selena, 30, appeared to have a slight tremor while applying micellar water to a sponge.

The Only Murders in the Building star responded to the comments by reminding her followers about her lupus diagnosis. Selena was diagnosed with the condition – which is a chronic disease that causes inflammation and pain in your body – in 2014.

“Lol I shake because of my medication for lupus,” Selena wrote in the comments section of another TikTok video, which drew attention to her past shaking. She then poked fun at her makeup skills, adding, “Also read my disclaimer. I ain’t no pro.”

Since publicly revealing her lupus diagnosis in 2015, the “Rare” singer has been open about the condition. In 2017, she underwent a kidney transplant due to lupus.

“As soon as I got the kidney, my arthritis went away,” she told Today in 2015 about the procedure. “My lupus is at a three-to-five percent chance it’ll ever come back. My blood pressure is better. My energy and my life has been better.”

More recently, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum discussed how lupus impacts her physical and mental health on a daily basis in her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

“I haven’t felt it since I was younger,” she said in the 2022 documentary. “In the morning when I wake up, I immediately start crying because it just hurts, like, everything.”

Selena explained her shaky hands one month after she reacted to a TikTok video that compared her body weight during her past relationship with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber versus her appearance now.

Shutterstock

“The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin,” the user captioned a compilation video on December 11, 2022, which showed various photos of the Texas native after working out. The clip concluded with an alleged old comment the “Hands to Myself” singer made claiming that Justin, 28, would “rather” date “models.”

The Disney Channel alum showed her disapproval by responding to the TikTok with a sad face emoji. While many fans assumed her response meant she was upset about the comments about her body, others wondered if there was any truth to the speculation.

Selena and the “Baby” singer dated on and off from 2011 to 2018. Justin later married Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) in September 2018.