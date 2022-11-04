Leaning on family. While fans have watched Selena Gomez grow up from a child star to a successful singer and actor, some people may not know the family members that have stood by her side as she’s navigated fame. Keep scrolling to meet her mom, dad, stepparents and siblings.

Who Are Selena Gomez’s Parents?

Selena’s mother is Amanda “Mandy” Teefy, while her father is Ricardo Joel Gomez. Mandy was just 16 years old and Ricardo was 17 years old when they welcomed Selena in 1992. Her parents were married from 1992 until 1997, divorcing when the Disney Channel alum was just 5 years old.

Mandy went on to marry talent manager Brian Teefey in 2006. Meanwhile, Ricardo went on to marry his second wife, Sara Gomez, in 2012.

Similar to her daughter, Mandy is also involved in the entertainment industry and has the production company, Kicked to the Curb Productions. She served as a producer on the Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why alongside Selena. She also executive produced the 2020 film The Broken Hearts Gallery.

Additionally, Mandy, Selena and Daniella Pierson founded the mental fitness ecosystem, Wondermind, in 2022.

While Mandy has made her mark in Hollywood, Ricardo has lived a more private life and not much is known about him.

David Buchan/Shutterstock

Does Selena Gomez Have Siblings?

Selena became an older sister when Mandy and Brian welcomed their daughter, Gracie, in 2013.

The Only Murders in the Building actress has a close bond with Gracie, who occasionally appears in her social media posts and at red carpet events.

“Honestly, it was the coolest feeling,” Selena told BBC One’s Sounds about attending the Frozen 2 premiere with Gracie in 2019. “I said to her, ‘This is my favorite carpet I have ever done.’ Because she’s never done any of that and we didn’t force her to do that. Everything we do [is] to keep her safe. But my sister’s become very dramatic now, so she’s all about the dresses and the glitter.”

Meanwhile, Ricardo and Sara share daughter, Victoria “Tori”, and son, Marcus Gomez.

What Did Selena Gomez Say About Mandy Teefey in Her Documentary?

Selena gave insight into how her mental health struggles have impacted her relationship with Mandy in the 2022 Apple TV+ original documentary My Mind & Me.

After spending time in a treatment center and being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Selena admitted she regrets how she treated Mandy and Brian during a portion of the documentary that was filmed in 2019.

“I shouldn’t have spoken to them the way that I did, and I shouldn’t have treated them the way that I did, sometimes,” the “Rare” singer said through tears. “Then they know it wasn’t me so then when I wake up the next day they tell me what happened but they explain to me, they’re like, ‘Look, we know that that’s not you talking and we’re really concerned and just know that we love you, we don’t see anything different from what was last night to now.’ … I just say I’m so sorry because I remember certain things that I did and I was so mean. Even to this day, I keep saying thank you and I’m sorry.”

She continued, “They’re always like, ‘Once we found out everything it made so much sense, Selena. … We never, ever would give up on you.’ And they haven’t. When so many times, they probably should’ve.”