Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt are keeping their mouths shut after they both went viral as fans read their lips at the Golden Globes. The pop star and actress gave a cheeky response to the videos without saying a word.

Selena, 31, and Emily, 40, joined forces at the 2023 American Film Institute Awards on January 12 to seemingly clap back at the rumors surrounding the conversations they were caught having at the Globes on January 7. In a photo shared by People, the two covered their mouths with their hands. The Muppets costars coupled the move with serious expressions in their eyes.

The internet went into a frenzy after Selena was videoed seemingly gossiping with best friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry at the Globes. In the original clip, which didn’t have any audio, the “Single Soon” hitmaker leaned down to whisper something to Taylor, 34, and Keleigh, 31. Both of their jaws dropped as Selena slowly nodded her head.

Lip readers on social media began to speculate that Selena was talking about an interaction she allegedly had with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. Fans claimed that Selena told her pals she tried to ask Timothée, 28, for a photo together, but Kylie, 26, shot her down.

The video created such a stir that both Selena and Timmy responded publicly. TMZ caught Timothée in the streets of Los Angeles on January 8 and asked him if there was any “beef” between Selena and his girlfriend, to which he replied, “No.” He also said that he and Selena, who costarred in the 2019 film A Rainy Day in New York, were “of course” on good terms.

Meanwhile, Selena responded to a headline about the alleged drama on social media on January 9. “Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” she wrote in an Instagram comment. “Not that that’s anyone’s business.”

Emily was caught in some relationship gossip herself after lip readers believed she and husband John Krasinski had drama on the Golden Globes red carpet. A TikTok video of the couple had some fans wondering if John, 44, told his wife, “I can’t wait to divorce.”

Neither Emily nor John responded to the speculation. However, a source told Us Weekly on January 10 that the couple have “no issues.”

“They are absolutely not talking about divorce,” the insider said. “They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous.”

The pair arrived together on the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 14, and their body language seemed to indicate a happy marriage. Emily and John grabbed each other’s hands, looked lovingly into each other’s eyes and held each other close. Their night out together appeared to further squash any rumors of trouble in paradise.