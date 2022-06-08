Throwing shade? Former Seeking Sister Wife star Colton Winder seemingly criticized the show and its viewers for the way that his family — including first wife Tami Winder and second wife Sophie Winder — were received and perceived during their time on the TLC series.

“I hope, when all is said and done, that our legacy on Seeking Sister Wife will be that plural marriage lived with a higher intent can be a beautiful relationship, full of love, growth, and progression for both men and women,” Colton, 35, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 7. “It’s a sacred relationship for us. While we didn’t necessarily intend to inspire anyone else to live as we do, I hope that we at least portrayed that between consenting adults, it shouldn’t be criminal. That’s the only reason we chose to take up the invitation to be on television, when it was offered. I know there are many that found us, our relationship, and our religion unappealing. Our experience with television has shown us, and reinforced for us, that if we appealed to everyone, we wouldn’t be true to ourselves.”

Fans flooded to comments section to share their praise for the Winders and their story line on the show. “I loved watching ‘normal’ and I loved watching Colton… the only man on the show I feel like wasn’t just in it for sex,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “Yours was the only loving functional family on the show – drama free which is why they probably didn’t have you back on which is sad 😢.”

TLC

Colton’s message comes just one day after season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife premiered on TLC. The show’s premise follows several couples on their journey through courtship to find another sister wife to add to their polygamous families. The Winder family made their debut on season 2 of the series and continued to share their story on season 3, but they revealed that they would not be returning for another season of the show when the new season was announced in April.

“As some of you have seen, we won’t be back for season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife. It makes sense to us why we weren’t picked back up, as we’ve seen the show is taking a different path,” the family wrote in a joint statement via Instagram at the time. “We wish the other families well, and we’re grateful to TLC for the opportunity we had to tell our story, and we’ll continue to tell our story on our social media, faithfully, and honestly. Thank you to all that have followed and supported us, and to those who continue to!”