Looks as Diverse as Her Music! Lana Del Rey’s Transformation Over the Years in Photos

Lana Del Rey has been thrilling fans with her evolving transformation ever since she ​burst onto the music scene with her debut album in 2011.

Her style has ranged from vintage looks to pure glamour, and Lana’s added to the mystique by giving intriguing interviews about how she sees her herself in the music industry.

“Never had a persona. Never needed one. Never will,” the New York native clapped back via social media in 2019 after a music critic wrote about her album Norman F–king Rockwell, “I don’t even relate to one observation you made about the music.”

Lana has let her artistry and creativity do the talking for her, which has shown as she’s transformed from ingenue to respected worldwide talent.

Scroll down to see Lana’s transformation over the years.