The forecast for October 22 through October 28

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Romantic tension will give way to harmony when you dial up the feel-good vibes. Don’t sit back and wait to make the first move; boldness will be rewarded. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

It’s revamp time! Seize the moment and fix what needs fixing in your life. Once you make up your mind, you can overcome most obstacles with hard work and good sense. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your amazing talents are coming to the fore, so don’t waste time wondering if you’re up to the job. Have confidence and get a creative project underway. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Focus on your home and make sure the space around you feels good. Your home offers nurturing energy — ask yourself how you can make it work for you. Contact an old friend. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The twists and turns of this week threaten to take you on an emotional roller coaster, but only if you let them. Be strong, stay positive and always have a backup plan. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Feeling bogged down and stuck in the same old routine? Ditch those old habits that you’ve outgrown and adopt fresh ideas that inspire you. Take on a new challenge at work. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The promise of something better keeps you moving in the right direction, and real progress comes when you pay attention to the finer details. Make small changes to reach your dreams. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Step back from the chaos and recharge your batteries. It’s better to slow down and think about what you want to achieve than to rush in recklessly. Don’t ruffle feathers at the office. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

A restless mood has you reaching for new horizons. While you usually enjoy solo time, this week you’ll want to be part of the crowd. Romance is in the air. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Leo: July 23 – August 22

A world of possibilities opens up to you. The tug-of-war between acting responsibly and taking risks will force you to make some crucial decisions. Don’t let love pass you by. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

It’s important to stretch your mind right now and embrace the new possibilities at your fingertips. The best of you exists one step outside your comfort zone. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Love and money are both on the upswing, as long as you can take control and be decisive. Don’t settle for second best. A problem with a friend can be resolved if you both compromise. LUCKY NUMBER: 6