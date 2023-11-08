The forecast for November 12 – November 18

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’ll do more harm than good trying to spare a loved one’s feelings. Be kind, but be honest. Moving forward will open exciting new doors for both of you. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re wasting energy worrying about a problem that isn’t nearly as dire as you fear. Look for news that could turn things around much more quickly than you expected. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Dashing from one project to the next is wearing you down! Take a well-deserved breather. A minibreak will recharge you, and your efforts will be even more productive. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

If you’ve been feeling forlorn about your romantic prospects, take heart — an excursion with pals will leave you looking at things in a new light. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A blast from the past could just about knock you over. But as fun as it is to reminisce, don’t let misty memories cloud your thinking about a current relationship that has much more potential than you realize. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Aries: March 21 – April 19

A piece of advice that seems to come from nowhere should not be dismissed right away. You might be more in the dark than you realize. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve been having doubts about a person who’s been in your life for a long time. Instead of allowing resentment to fester, have a candid conversation; it could settle things once and for all. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

For months, you’ve been resisting a good friend’s attempts to talk you into trying something new, whether it’s as simple as a recipe or as momentous as romance. Go for it! LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You’ve had your heart set on winning a certain something (or someone) for a long time. An uncharacteristically bold could bring you much closer to your goal! LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Steer clear of relationship drama. If you find yourself drawn into the fray, keep your cool; until things simmer down, nothing good will come of voicing your opinion. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Someone will cross your path who could set your life in an exciting new direction. It might not be a stranger, but a person you come into contact with frequently. Be open to any and all possibilities! LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As tempting as it might be to say what someone else wants to hear, stay true to yourself. You’ll make a far better impression by being sincere and sticking to the message. LUCKY NUMBER: 7