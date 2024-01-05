The forecast for January 7 through January 13

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’re happiest when keeping a low profile, but this is a good week to work on a high-profile project that sparks a profound realization. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Spend time with people you love this week. You need it — and so do they! Watch how you spend money, because it’s not a good time to throw it away. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’re blessed with lots of charm, so choose your words carefully midweek when dealing with a difficult co-worker. Shake things up by taking a break from your usual routine. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Face challenges head-on midweek; don’t let a lack of confidence stop you from taking action on an important matter. A detail from your past needs to be sorted out, but right now is all about having fun. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’re brimming with creative energy; make the most of it. Tread lightly at the end of the week, when having fun could come at a price. And don’t forget to set aside time for romance! LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

You’re capable of achieving a lot this week, provided you can resist distraction. Balance your usual optimism with realism to find a healthy compromise. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You need to make a tough decision about the direction your life is heading in — focus on the long view so you don’t get anxious. Sharing your feelings helps put things in perspective. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Brace yourself for an intense week. An encounter with a certain someone livens things up. If you need to get something off your chest, now’s the time to do it. Romance is in the air. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Try something new this week — you need some excitement. You’re also in the mood to travel, even if you don’t go very far. Seek out interesting people; you have no time for stick-in-the-muds! LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Last week’s setbacks are in the past. Change your luck by getting motivated and staying on the ball. Your chance to shine comes, so be ready! LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Keep on the right side of people; a light touch will help avoid disagreements. Midweek is ideal for focusing on a creative project. Look for a surprise in the mail. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Take advantage of an opportunity that comes your way. Play your cards right and you’ll have a head start on a great — and lucrative — summer. LUCKY NUMBER: 5