The forecast for January 28 through February 3

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The spotlight shines on you career-wise! Pleasant and unexpected surprises are headed your way, but don’t be too pushy. Let a situation evolve on its own. LUCKY NUMBER: 11

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

At work, if someone puts you in the hot seat, show your star quality by thinking on your feet. Superiors will take notice, so don’t hold back! LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Aries: March 21 – April 19

With so much good happening in your life, stay focused on priorities. Find time for self-care. With love, choose a partner worthy of your affections. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Focus on you and allow others to sort out their issues. With any partnership, it’s smart to keep love and money matters separate. Be mindful that it’s not what you say, but how you say it. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Most things in life are negotiable. If you’re debating an issue in your head, it’s best to get a second opinion. A passionate connection is in the stars. If an attractive stranger crosses your path, it’s OK to throw caution to the wind this time. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Beware of mixing business with pleasure — blurring the lines between the two can be tricky. With work, seeking to please everyone is a thankless job, so don’t try. In the romance arena, it’s time to say what your heart truly feels. You won’t regret it. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Leo: July 23 – August 22

A slow and steady pace wins the race. Don’t be tempted to jump to conclusions or make rash decisions. Be analytical and strategic to achieve the best result. Your love life is on fire, but make sure to be your authentic self. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

When it concerns your romantic partner, don’t be discouraged by what others think. What goes around comes around, so don’t focus on the negative, and you’ll attract positive results. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Change is coming! Stay focused on the big picture and be mindful not to take stress out on loved ones. If there’s ever a time and a place to shake your life up, it’s now, so get going! LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Discipline and determination are needed to achieve the end goal. If love is testing your patience, remember: Even quirky character traits can be endearing. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Enjoy the simple things that life has to offer! High expectations in love can lead to disappointment; accept that everyone has their flaws. Open your heart to let love in; the outcome will surprise you. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

If your to-do list is endless, then start rescheduling or canceling arrangements. If you’re impatient with a lover or coworker, try being more tolerant. LUCKY NUMBER: 2