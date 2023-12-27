The forecast for December 31 through January 6

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You may find that your emotions are getting the better of you this week. A thoughtful gesture or sincere apology should help smooth over any conflicts. LUCKY NUMBER: 5

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Lively debates could cause clashes when a friend or a family member doesn’t see life quite the same as you do. Sometimes you just need to agree to disagree. Seek out an adventure to get recharged. LUCKY NUMBER: 2

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Love is powerful and transformative, so allow a friend to set you up this weekend. Letting your guard down can be scary, but open your heart anyway. You won’t regret it. LUCKY NUMBER: 4

Aries: March 21 – April 19

It’s time to do some soul-searching. The more digging you do, the more empowered you’ll feel when you finally figure out what you want to accomplish. LUCKY NUMBER: 8

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Knowing that you have what it takes to succeed is only half the battle. You won’t get far if you can’t learn to accept that life doesn’t always go as planned. LUCKY NUMBER: 9

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Few can resist your charms — and with your newfound confidence, you’re ready to show off. Expect lots of luck in the love department! At work, tackle a new project with gusto. LUCKY NUMBER: 12

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Feeling restless? Then believe in yourself and your abilities and make changes. If money matters are the only thing standing in your way, seek out new ways to make some extra cash. LUCKY NUMBER: 3

Leo: July 23 – August 22

A desire to improve your lifestyle gets you thinking. It may take time to create the outcome you want, but if you start working at it now, the rewards will soon follow. Call an old friend you haven’t spoken to in a while. LUCKY NUMBER: 7

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

It’s no secret that you get bored easily. If the same old routine is driving you crazy, you’ll need to get creative with your plans. Consult a friend and take their lead. LUCKY NUMBER: 1

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Don’t waste your time trying to live up to someone else’s expectations. If they refuse to love you for who you are, then kick them to the curb! There are lots of people out there, but there’s only one of you. LUCKY NUMBER: 6

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Words mean things, especially when they’re coming from your mouth. Speak to yourself as you would a friend, with kindness and compassion. Go for a long walk to clear your head. LUCKY NUMBER: 10

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Plans have been slow to unfold, and that’s okay. Give yourself time off from worrying. If you need a better understanding of what’s happening, seek out someone you trust. LUCKY NUMBER: 11