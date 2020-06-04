Is Scott Disick backsliding following his split from Sofia Richie? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is at a “dangerously high risk” of ruining his reputation, celebrity brand expert Eric Schiffer exclusively tells In Touch. Despite the major age gap in his romance, Scott’s public image benefitted “from the grounding given by Sofia and his relationship with her” — and now there’s a chance he’ll go back to being perceived as an “an out-of-touch substance abuser.”

Scott, 37, and Sofia, 21, officially split in late May after dating for three years. While they were “on and off” for years, In Touch learned they’re “not getting back together this time.” And though that may be a bad sign for the father of three, Eric thinks the breakup can only help Sofia. He thinks it’s time for her to come out from the “background” of the Kardashian world and “step into her own light” as an individual. “Sofia soars without Scott and will see a multimillionaire dollar modeling and acting career catapult from her freedom,” he believes.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The Talentless founder has managed to stay friends with ex Kourtney Kardashian in the past, but don’t expect him to be buddy-buddy with the model. Eric recommends Sofia “stay silent” throughout Scott’s “self-destruction” — and given that it was her idea to go their separate ways and “take some time apart” following Scott’s rehab stay, we expect she’ll likely keep her distance.

But that doesn’t mean the exes are on band terms. A source close to the stars told Life & Style the KUWTK father “truly only wants the best” for Sofia. Their romance outlived not only fans’ expectations, but Scott’s, too. “It was her first real relationship,” the insider said. “He honestly never thought it would last as long as it did. … They had a good run, but it’s officially over.”

Now, there are “no hard feelings,” and he’s maintaining an amicable relationship with both of his most famous ex-girlfriends. A source told In Touch he and Kourtney, 41, are also “getting along fine” following his split after the two put in plenty of work to strengthen their co-parenting relationship. A reunion is “not in the cards for them” — at least not yet — but they’re on the same page when it comes to what’s important.

“Kourtney loves having Scott around the kids more, [but] she’s not about dating him again,” the insider revealed. “That’s not something she’s ready to embrace. Scott may feel differently, but his priority right now is his health and mental state.”

If he wants to avoid sullying his reputation, it sounds like that’s where his focus needs to be.