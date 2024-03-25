Three days after Princess Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis to the world, royal Sarah Ferguson addressed the Princess of Wales’ health crisis amid her own skin cancer fight.

“All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment,” Sarah, 64, wrote in a statement shared to Instagram on Monday, March 25. “I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome.”

The Duchess of York continued, “As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness. I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal.”

Sarah’s statement was met with positivity and encouragement from royal fans, with many sending their best wishes to the mother of two as she continues her own journey towards health.

Prince Andrew’s former spouse confirmed her skin cancer diagnosis in January after undergoing a mastectomy. She had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2023, declaring by December that she had “beat” the early form of the illness.

“Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York, has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma,” a spokesperson for Sarah told Us Weekly at the beginning of the year. “Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analyzed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous. Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits.”

Just two months later, Kate, 42, revealed her own cancer diagnosis after weeks of public speculation about her health and well-being.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” the Princess of Wales said in a video statement on March 22. “The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate is just the latest royal to be met with a significant health crisis. In addition to her own battle and Sarah’s, King Charles III is also fighting an undisclosed cancer as of publication.