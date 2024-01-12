Sammi Sweetheart Slams Fans Calling Her ‘Old’ for ‘Wrinkles'

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola clapped back at online haters who called her “old” after she posted a video with boyfriend Justin May, and her answer was on brand for “the sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet.”

“First off, all those comments saying I’m old because I have wrinkles – it’s true,” the Jersey Shore star, 36, said in a TikTok video uploaded on Wednesday, January 10. “I am old. I’m like pushing 40 soon. Let me live.”

Two days prior, Sammi posted a video of herself singing Cordelia’s “Little Life” with Justin, 35, in the background. The MTV beauty exaggerated her expression so much that her forehead began to form wrinkles and people left uncalled-for remarks in the comment section. One online user wrote, “You didn’t age well,” and fans quickly came to Sammi’s defense.

“You haven’t aged a millisecond girl,” one person wrote, while a second fan commented, “Wow. You are just gorgeous. No work done, all natural, no filter. My goodness.”

Sammi Sweetheart/ TikTok

Sammi hasn’t fully addressed plastic surgery speculation over the years. However, in May 2022, she “liked” a TikTok fan comment that read, “The fact that she’s the best looking from the show … no work done and so natural.”

That being said, the businesswoman went under the knife in July 2021 for a breast enhancement. Sammi may not have announced her new look, but her surgeon, Dr. Scott Newman, couldn’t help but gush over his celebrity client online.

“I love photos of happy patients,” the surgeon captioned an Instagram post shortly after the procedure. Sammi seemingly confirmed the surgery by leaving a pair of praise hand emoji in the comment section.

The New Jersey native has re-entered the spotlight after she returned to reality TV during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation during season 6. Sammi decided not to join costars Angelina Pivarnick, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Deena Cortese and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro during the 2018 premiere of the spinoff.

“I’ve chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she explained via Instagram in March 2018 in reference to ex-fiancé Christian Biscardi. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

However, she listened to fans continue to beg her to come back – so she finally did. Angelina, 37, exclusively dished on the upcoming season with Life & Style in December 2023 and teased that she will feud with Sammi.

“Just put it this way – who would you least expect me to fight with is who I’m fighting with this season,” Angelina said. “But multiple times. And I’m like, ‘Where are you getting this from?’ And there’s no alibi. So if that’s not the case, then it’s bulls–t to me. That’s going to be huge on the reunion.”