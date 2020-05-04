Saint West’s Cutest and Most Talkative Moments Will Melt Even the Coldest Hearts

He’s definitely Kanye West‘s son! Saint West is one spunky celebrity kid, and his mom Kim Kardashian loves showing him off. The 4-year-old has some amazing pranks and one-liners when he’s feeling silly, but he also seems to be the most cuddly of the West children. Kim can often be seen getting smooches from her oldest son on social media, and it’s hard not to smile when he gives the camera one of his signature cheesy grins.

Watch the video above to see some of Saint’s cutest and most talkative moments!