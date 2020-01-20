Couple goals! Nicole Kidman looked amazing as she walked the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 red carpet. Her husband, Keith Urban, did not appear to be in attendance but the actress dazzled all on her own. Nicole’s husband supported her at the prestigious SAG Awards, as she’s up for Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her role in Bombshell.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The Big Little Lies star always sparkles on the red carpet but looked especially glamorous in this navy blue gown studded with sequins. The high slit flaunted her stylish sandals.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

While it’s been a very busy awards season for Nicole, 52, it’s also been a somber one. At the Gold Meets Golden Pre-2020 Golden Globes event on January 4, Nicole had just learned that her home in Australia was under threat of being engulfed in flames in the midst of the country’s ongoing bushfires. She kept things professional at the event, but she understandably left shortly after arriving.

“The people in charge of the event were seen hugging her and I overheard them say something along the lines of cheering her up. She only stayed about 15 minutes, she grabbed a gift bag and then headed out in a black car with security around her,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “All these people following her around and her having to smile and keep face. She held up well and headed out.”

Shortly after her appearance at the event, the Big Little Lies star took to Instagram to share information for those who want to help, and she revealed she and her family donated money local firefighters.

“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. “We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”

Even in the midst of the business of awards season, Nicole and her country music singer hubby still make time for what’s most important to them: their family. The blonde beauty and the “We Were” crooner share two children together, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, and an insider recently revealed to Closer Weekly that their relationship and their daughters come first before their careers.

“Nicole and Keith make spending time together their No. 1 priority,” a source told the outlet. “If they’re not happy, their family is in jeopardy and that’s not an option for them.”