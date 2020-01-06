Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, looked picture-perfect while commanding the red carpet at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5.

The Big Little Lies actress, 52, was truly a vision in her high-fashion red dress and sparkling jewelry. She completed her ensemble with flawless curled hair and makeup. Keith, 52, was also suavely dressed for the soirée, wearing a tailored suit for the special occasion.

Nicole recently discovered that her house is under threat amid the Australian bushfire, In Touch learned, but she appeared to put on a brave face for the star-studded event held at the Beverly Hilton.

“She had a whole crowd around her and no one knew what she had just experienced,” an insider reveals. “It was sad to watch but also showed how professional she is to still show up and do what is required of her.”

Nicole is up for Best Actress due to her captivating portrayal as the character Celeste on Big Little Lies. Her costar Reese Witherspoon was also nominated for the same category thanks to her incredible performance on The Morning Show.

When the nominees were announced, the Eyes Wide Shut star shared her excitement in a statement. “Headed to the set of The Prom for the first day of shooting. About to see Meryl [Streep] and can’t wait to give her a big hug!” Nicole told UsWeekly at the time. Meryl, 70, received a nod as well for Best Supporting Actress on their HBO series.

“Thanks to the HFPA for everything you have done for Big Little Lies season 2 and its subject matter. It means the world to all of us,” the A-lister continued.

At the awards show on January 5, Keith was all smiles and clearly so proud of his leading lady. The dynamic duo is still going strong, having recently flaunted their blossoming romance while celebrating the holidays in Sydney, Australia.

After hearing the unsettling news about the fires, Nicole shared information on Instagram for people who want to help, and she revealed she and her family donated $500,000 to local firefighters who are lending their efforts for the good cause.