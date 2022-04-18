Clapping back. Rebel Wilson slammed claims that she used “magic weight loss pills.” In a series of Instagram Story posts, the actress defended her recent weight loss and denied accusations she went on the Mayr Method Diet to drop the weight.

The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, called out reports that made false claims about her health journey on Monday, April 18. While sharing an article that claimed to break down Rebel’s diet, she wrote, “This was NEVER my diet, please stop writing this stuff.”

She then shut down allegations that she relied on diet pills to drop the weight. “Also have never endorsed any diet pills or magic weight loss pills or crypto currency,” the comedian wrote in a following slide. “If you see stuff like this online please report it as a scam – do not send it to me as a DM.”

“If I’m endorsing something you’ll see it only as official posts on my official and verified social media,” Rebel clarified.

Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

In a third Instagram Story slide, she thanked her followers for helping report the false information. “It’s really annoying when people use my image unlawfully or in misleading ways,” the Bridesmaids star added. “Do NOT want anyone to get scammed.”

Rebel concluded the message by telling her fans that she “loves” them.

The Senior Year actress has been keeping her social media followers up to date on her weight loss after embarking on a health journey in January 2020. By November of that year, Rebel revealed that she had reached her weight goal of 165 pounds.

“Hit my goal weight with one month to spare!” she wrote in an Instagram Story post at the time. “Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kg’s.”

Before beginning her health journey, Rebel revealed she previously consumed up to 3,000 calories a day. “Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry,” she told People in November 2020. “So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat.”

“It doesn’t mean every week is a healthy week. Some weeks are just write-offs, and there’s nothing you can do about that,” she added. “I’m just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance. I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go, ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ We’ll be like, ‘Should we get In-N-Out burger?’ And I’m like, ‘Nothing is forbidden.’”