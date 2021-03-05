Sacha Baron Cohen poked fun at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s recent divorce during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

In the chaotic sketch, the Borat actor, 49, was interrupted several times by a host of “A-listers” requesting to buy the coronavirus vaccine off him. Sacha paused the interview to say he was on the phone with Kanye, before telling the person on the phone he originally “had him down for six” [vaccines].

“Hello? Hello? Yeah, Kanye? Yo, yo, yo. I can get you Johnson & Johnson. No, no. Not Dakota and Don. What, you only need one now? I’ve got you down for six.”

“Six?” Jimmy echoed, referring to the rapper, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and their four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“Oh, sorry, I hadn’t heard,” Sacha said into the phone as the audience giggled and clapped at the breakup joke.

On February 19, In Touch confirmed the Skims founder, 40, filed for divorce from the “Stronger” artist, 43, after nearly seven years of marriage.

Previously, an insider exclusively revealed that the power couple had “been leading separate lives for well over a year” and that Kim was “in talks with lawyers.” The source noted, “Their marriage is over.”

Though the former couple went through plenty of ups and downs over the years, their relationship appeared to take a turn for the worse over the summer. The KKW Beauty mogul initially seemed to support her estranged husband’s run for president, but their romance changed after he began speaking out about their private life on the campaign trail.

In July 2020, Kim was spotted crying in her car outside a Wendy’s in Wyoming, where she and the rapper own property, following Kanye’s comments on daughter North. During Grammy winner‘s first campaign rally, Kanye revealed he and Kim considered getting an abortion after she found out she was pregnant with their firstborn in 2012.

Following that appearance, the dad of four went off on a Twitter rant alleging Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, were trying to “lock him up.” He also tweeted he had been “trying to get divorced” from Kim and claimed she cheated with fellow rapper Meek Mill. He later apologized, but it appeared the damage had already been done.

Kim is “tired of being laughed at and getting caught up in the backlash of Kanye’s actions,” a separate insider divulged, adding that she was “at the end of her rope.”

Despite their split, it seems like the couple are being mature about their uncoupling. A source told Us Weekly, “Kim is doing well, she’s taking things day by day,” they said on March 4. “Everything has been going as smoothly as possible with her and Kanye so far.”