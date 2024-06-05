Ryan Anderson Reacts to Gypsy Rose’s Romance With Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard filed for divorce from Ryan Anderson just three short months after she was released from prison in December 2023, and the middle school teacher revealed he’s having a hard time with Gypsy reuniting with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker.

“It’s hard to watch unfold in the public eye like that,” Ryan, 37, told E! News in an article published on Wednesday, June 5. “There were certain things that happened that really, really got me that really, really affected me.”

He continued, “The matching tattoos really, really got me, that was one that really hurt. It’s hard to process. It’s permanent. It’s one of those things that you always look down and see, one of those things that you just can’t erase.”

Ryan has received a lot of support from fans, however, and that’s been a bright spot amid his divorce from the Louisiana native.

“It’s amazing to see the love and support I get, just being myself,” Ryan told the outlet. “I’m just a genuine person. I fell in love with Gypsy, that’s the only thing about me, I’m just a normal guy. So, it’s cool to see the support.”

Gypsy, 32, previously opened about their split and she wanted to set the record straight for those who were raising eyebrows at how fast she reunited with Ken, 31, after she and Ryan separated.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“Ken has consistently been brought up in a way that I can never let go of my feelings, but I put them on the back burner to do what was best for my marriage,” Gypsy told Us Weekly in an article published on Monday, June 3. “And so, having that be a point of contention has been a thread throughout, but I didn’t leave Ryan for Ken.”

Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in 2016 for her part in the plot to murder her mom, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. She met Ryan when he reached out to her during her time at Chillicothe Correctional Center, and the two developed a romantic connection.

Ryan and Gypsy officially tied the knot in July 2022, and the former prison inmate moved in with Ryan immediately after her release. Lifetime’s new docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup gives fans some insight into her life after being released from prison. While Gypsy and Ryan seemed happily in love, the docuseries paints a different picture. In April, Gypsy revealed that she had made the decision to separate from Ryan.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Gypsy wrote in a private Facebook post obtained by People on March 29. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

She filed for divorce one week later.