rose hanbury upset over prince william affair rumors

A royal expert weighed in on the resurfaced rumors that Prince William had an affair with Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

“I know people who know the Marchioness of Cholmondeley very, very well, and she absolutely was not having an affair with the Prince of Wales,” Nick Bullen, a royal expert and Editor-in-Chief of True Royalty TV, dished to Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 19. “Even when those rumors broke a few years ago, [Rose] was very upset by them then. She’s still very upset by them now.”

Rumors of an affair between William, 41, and Rose, 40 first surfaced in 2019. At the time, it was reported that Rose and Kate Middleton, who were longtime friends, had a falling out over the allegations. The buzz resurfaced earlier this year amid the Princess of Wales’ absence from the public eye following abdominal surgery on January 16.

However, Bullen insisted that the rumors were “rubbish” and said cheating “goes against everything” the future king stands for after seeing both of his parents, King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, admit to being unfaithful in their marriage. “He saw the damage that affairs can cause,” the royal expert added. “What I’m told [is], it’s just not in his psyche.”

While the royal family has never publicly commented on the speculation about Rose, who is married to David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, and William, the former model reportedly broke her silence about the allegations on March 16. “The rumors are completely false,” her lawyers allegedly told Business Insider.

Getty

The family has also remained tight-lipped about Kate’s condition following her January operation and 13-day hospitalization. The princess has expressed her desire to keep her medical information private to “maintain normality” for her children and it was previously revealed that she would not be returning to public duties until after Easter.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a rep said on February 29. “That guidance stands.” When Kate, 42, was discharged from the hospital on January 29, the palace released a statement to confirm that she was making “good progress” in her recovery.

Kate was all smiles when she resurfaced during a low-key appearance at a farm shop with her husband on March 16. However, online conspiracy theorists speculated that the woman in photos from the outing was actually a look-alike.

Bullen also debunked this theory. “I’ve been to that farm shop,” he revealed. “It’s very close to [their] cottage. It was definitely her.”