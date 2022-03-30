She said, they said! After Blac Chyna claimed that she receives “no support” as a “single mother” on social media, the fathers of her two children, rapper Tyga and Rob Kardashian, responded saying she gets plenty of money from them, totaling in the thousands every year for things such as school, medical expenses and more, as well as claiming that the kids live primarily with their dads.

On March 30, Chyna, 33, tweeted, “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars … my reasons … morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA.” She then added, “Single no support child support.” Chyna is the mother of Tyga’s son, King Cairo Stevenson, 9, and Rob’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, 5.

The Shade Room posted her message to their Instagram page, where Tyga and Rob chimed in with their two cents in the comments section. Tyga, 32, wrote, “I pay 40K a year for my son’s school and he lives with me Mon. — Sat. Why would I pay child support lol.”

Rob, 35, shared his own comment, which mirrored the rapper’s, stating, “I pay 37K a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday— Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol.” Tyga then asked Rob, “How u pay 3K less? Let me know the plug,” with a laughing emoji.

Chyna left her posts up on Twitter even after Tyga and Rob’s comments came out, and she got roasted by several users as a result.

After their February 2017 split, Rob and Chyna were involved in a heated custody battle where it was agreed that he would pay $20,000 per month in support. But a judge ruled in March 2019 that “no child support shall be payable by either party to the other.”

“The parties shall equally share the costs of the minor child’s medical insurance premiums, any uninsured emergency or routine medical care, and any mutually agreed upon pre-school or private school,” the legal agreement declared.

Chyna later bragged on a September 2020 episode of SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation, “Honestly, just taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent with no child support. I don’t get no child support, that’s my biggest flex.”