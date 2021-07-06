Hey Sexy! Rihanna Rocks Lingerie and Pearls​​​ During NYC Night Out Without Boyfriend ASAP Rocky

“Work” with what you got! Rihanna turned heads during a night out in New York City on Monday, July 5, when she rocked some sexy black lingerie. The singer was spotted heading into Carbone sans her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

RiRi, 33, proved the streets were her catwalk when she sauntered outside the trendy Italian eatery in her pearls and black lace dress.

She paired a Vaquera silk and lace teddy (valued at $650) with a vintage Gucci bag and Manolo Blahnik heels. She donned a very long string of double-looped pearls that hung down to her dress hem and ruby red lips.

The outfit was very reminiscent of Madonna’s 1984 “Like a Virgin” look with the lace and lingerie-style dress and opaque pearls.

Although A$AP, 32, wasn’t photographed with Rihanna at dinner, the couple were spotted on a date at Barcade in Manhattan late last month.

The “Sundress” rapper and the Ocean’s 8 star have known each other for years and collaborated on songs like the 2013 single “Fashion Killa.” They walked the red carpet together at the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in December 2019.

A$AP gushed over his ladylove in a GQ cover story published in May. He called the Fenty Beauty founder “the love of my life.” He added, “I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

Rihanna and A$AP were first spotted together with a group of friends at the Beatrice Inn in December 2020 in the Big Apple.

At the time, however, a source exclusively told In Touch the two were just “good friends,” adding that it wasn’t “romantic,” at least “not yet.”

“I honestly think they’re better off as friends, even though they make a beautiful couple,” the insider continued. “Everyone does actually, [though] no one is opposed to them getting together.”

Shortly after the outing, an insider dished to Us Weekly that the Harlem native has “always thought Rihanna was cool and gorgeous” but never crossed the line because they were “very close friends.”

This past February, the pair were “hooking up,” a separate source told Us Weekly. “They’re having fun and have always had chemistry.”

Keep scrolling to see snaps of Rihanna in New York City!