Real Housewives of New Jersey star Luis “Louie” Ruelas claimed that he hired a private investigator to look into his costars. Keep scrolling to learn about his claims, find out the private investigators side of the story and more.

Did ‘RHONJ’ Star Louie Ruelas Hire A Private Investigator?

During the season 13 finale on Tuesday, May 16, Louie shared that he hired private investigator Bo Dietl to look into Teresa Giudice’s castmates.

While attending Dolores Catania‘s prohibition party, Louie claimed that Bo “knows s–t about everybody in this room.”

“I’m not talking, like, gossip,” he continued. “Like, Bo Dietl, who’s, like, one of the most famous private investigators in the country, one of my best friends, brought me information on each person in this group. There’s so much more.”

What Did the Private Investigator Say About ‘RHONJ’ Star Louie Ruelas’ Claims?

Despite Louie’s insistence that Bo shared information about the reality stars, the former NYPD officer turned private investigator has denied the claims.

“I know Louie and Teresa, I’ve known ’em for a long time, over the years. I’ve known them very well; I’ve been to their home for their housewarming of their home. I’m not part of this Housewives stuff,” Bo told Entertainment Tonight. “All I really know is, I like Louie and I like Teresa. Now, all of a sudden, he gets into a beef with his brother-in-law, and the next thing he opens his mouth, and the brother-in-law knows he knows me, so what is he gonna say? ‘I got the most famous private investigator – I got dirt on every one of yous.’ It was all bologna and it never happened.”

What Has ‘RHONJ’ Star Louie Ruelas Said About the Private Investigator After the Episode Aired?

After the finale episode aired, Louie walked back his claims and admitted that he lied while appearing on Watch What Happens Live on May 16.

“I was at the end of my rope,” Louie explained to Andy Cohen, noting that he made the claims following an argument with Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga. “It was a long season. Frustrating. You know, trying to get married.”

Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

At the time, Melissa claimed that Teresa and Louie called Joe over to their house to tell him that she had cheated.

Now that time has passed, Louie said he regrets lying about hiring the private investigator. Both he and Teresa also noted that they don’t believe the claims that Melissa cheated on Joe.