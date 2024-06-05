Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley’s ex, Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley, hit the red carpet solo amid their split.

PK, 56, posed for photos by himself while attending the premiere of Cyndi Lauper‘s Paramount+ documentary Let The Canary Sing on Tuesday, June 4. He dressed casually in black pants and a jacket, which he wore over a white T-shirt. The Bravo star completed the look with black sneakers, while he held his phone in his hand as he walked the red carpet.

He enjoyed his night on the town nearly one month after he and Dorit, 47, confirmed their separation. “We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage,” they wrote in a joint statement on May 9. “We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together.”

“To safe guard [sic] our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children,” the former couple – who tied the knot in 2015 – continued. “We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey.”

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

The duo confirmed their split seven months after In Touch exclusively reported that they had been “living separate lives” in October 2023. Dorit and PK shut down the reports at the time, though admitted they were experiencing issues in their marriage. “We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family,” they said in a joint statement. “We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage.”

Meanwhile, an additional source exclusively shared insight into their problems while speaking to In Touch in late May. “They’ve been having serious problems. Dorit is often left home with the kids [Jagger, 10, and Phoenix, 8] while PK’s traveling, and it’s like they were living separate lives,” the insider dished. “PK’s drinking was another issue; he stopped but there’s always the fear he’ll start up again.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Despite facing hardships in their romance, the source explained that the split might only be temporary. “They love each other and everyone hopes this is just a glitch,” the insider concluded.