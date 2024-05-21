Beginning of the end? Just months after Dorit Kemsley declared that she and hubby Paul “PK” Kemsley were doing “better than ever,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have separated. As they neared nine years of marriage, their challenges — including Dorit’s PTSD from a 2021 home invasion and PK’s constant traveling — played out on the 13th season of RHOBH.

“They’ve been having serious problems. Dorit is often left home with the kids [Jagger, 10, and Phoenix, 8] while PK’s traveling, and it’s like they were living separate lives,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “PK’s drinking was another issue; he stopped but there’s always the fear he’ll start up again.”

While Dorit, 47, and PK, 56, are saying they need to spend time apart to consider how they feel about each other, the split may be temporary, says the source. “They love each other and everyone hopes this is just a glitch.”