The smiles on their faces said it all. On July 17, TV host and motor sports enthusiast Ant Anstead posted a photo on Instagram of himself with girlfriend Renée Zellweger with his two kids from his first marriage — Amelie, 19, and Archie, 16. The sweet snapshot, as well as another photo of the foursome wildly dancing, was taken at the 30th annual Goodwood Festival of Speed gala in England. It marked a milestone: the first time Ant has ever publicly shared an image of Renée with his teenagers.

It’s yet another sign things are getting more serious for the couple. This spring, Ant sold his Laguna Beach, California, home, and he and Hudson, 3 — his son with second wife Christina Hall, 40, the Flip or Flop star who in 2020 ended their yearlong marriage — moved in with Renée, whom he fell for when she appeared on an episode of his show Celebrity IOU: Joyride in 2021. In April, the police officer turned British car builder and the two-time Oscar winner marked another anniversary: “Two years of magic,” Ant captioned a montage of PDA-filled Instagram images with Renée. “They’re both deeply in love,” says a source, adding that Renée “has been telling friends, ‘I’ve never been happier.’”

AN UNEXPECTED ROMANCE

Courtesy of Ant Anstead/Instagram

Neither one of them saw it coming. “Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and actually the right time is often the most unexpected,” Ant, 44, has said. Last year, Renée, 54, marveled at “the serendipity of it all.” Though their love story may feel written in the stars, according to the source, Ant and Renée are “very down to earth” as a couple. “They spend a lot of time at home, taking care of Hudson or doing child-friendly activities like enjoying the beach, riding bikes, going out for ice cream. Occasionally, they’ll dress up and go out, but it’s usually for one of Ant’s auto events rather than a Hollywood party.”

The Texas-born actress adores Ant. “She loves how in touch with his feelings Ant is,” says the source. Ant recently gushed that Renée is “a beautiful and talented genius” and “the most gorgeous and classy lady” and “the coolest human I know.”

They’re in it for the long haul. “Renée’s friends believe this relationship is one of the best and healthiest she’s ever been in,” says the source. “They’ve never seen her so at peace.”