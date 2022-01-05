Mob Wives alum Renee Graziano is speaking out about her car accident in Staten Island, New York, to In Touch exclusively after reports surfaced that she crashed into a parked vehicle on Tuesday, January 4, revealing “everything is all and well.”

“The accident was unfortunate, yes. Car is totaled,” the TV personality, 52, tells In Touch in a statement on Wednesday, January 5. “There [were] no drugs and no alcohol whatsoever. I’m home in one place, my picture was posted.”

“No DUI!!!!!” she claims, denying reports. “I had my daily script of Adderall in my bag. I hit black ice. It turned into a disaster. I walked out without a scratch or a bump, no arrest, no charges.”

“No charges, I didn’t even see the judge, everything was dropped!!!!!!” Graziano further says. “They held me for a few [hours] for observation being the car was totaled but with God’s grace and mercy, not a scratch, no cops, no tickets, not arrested.”

Prior to her statement, the New York, New York native took to Instagram with a message for her concerned fans.

“All That Chit-Chat But No Calls (minus a few) FACT Check People,” she captioned a post. “The Internet Is A Blessing And A CURSE … The Blessing Is I’m 100 percent perfect, NO Dwi!!!! Car Is Replaceable, And The Curse, Well The Word Fux Comes To Mind Right About Now … 2022 BLESSED AND HIGHLY FAVORED.”

However, a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI) confirmed details about the incident in a statement to In Touch on January 5.

“On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at approximately 2219 hours, officers responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision in the vicinity of Arthur Kill Road and Arden Avenue in the confines of the 123 Precinct,” the statement read. “The investigation revealed that there was a collision between two vehicles. The operator was taken into custody and was transported by EMS to Staten Island University North for a minor injury. There were no other injuries reported at the scene.”

The person who was arrested was Graziano and she was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Impaired by Drugs, the DCPI spokesperson added.

A spokesperson for the Staten Island District Attorney’s office tells In Touch in a statement, “No charges have been filed at this time and the case remains under investigation.”

Multiple reports stated that cops arrived at the scene as Graziano was allegedly getting out of the driver’s seat, claiming she later informed police that she had taken Adderall earlier in the day. The entrepreneur was arrested after seemingly losing control while driving, striking a parked 2020 Jeep Wrangler that was unoccupied.

Graziano is known for her reality TV fame, her published books and for being the daughter of the late Anthony Graziano, a former adviser to the Bonanno crime family. In May 2019, her father ​died, and she took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute.

“I can’t believe you’re gone; life will never be the same without you, my hero, my protector, my rock, my dad and the best man in the world,” she wrote in her sentimental caption via social media. “Thank you for loving me the way I am and for helping guide my son. We sure are going to miss you … Rest in peace, daddy.”

Graziano famously appeared in Mob Wives, which aired on VH1 from 2011 to 2016, and she came in third place during her appearance on season 18 of Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

In October 2019, Graziano announced that her now-fiancé, Sean Rowe, popped the question by sharing a photo showcasing her new diamond engagement ring.

“It’s official,” her post read. “The Future Mrs. Rowe.”