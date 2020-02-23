Moving on! Former Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo took to Instagram on Saturday, February 22 to share a message to all her fans — and haters — after her weapons and drug charges were dropped in court.

“Just want to thank everybody that had sent well wishes for me and my family [red heart emoji]. And for those that didn’t and had negative sh [sic] to say [middle finger emoji] [middle finger emoji],” the 44-year-old wrote in the caption of a local newspaper headline announced that her charges had been dropped. ”Time to focus on positive things [raised fist emoji] [folded hands emoji].”

Drita’s former Mob Wives costars showed their support in the comments. Alicia DiMichele left a folded and a red heart emoji. Brittany Fogarty wrote, “So happy for you [red heart emoji] [folded hands emoji.]”

The Staten Island native showed up in court on Friday, February 21, to face 10 charges which included criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records. Drita and her husband, Lee D’Avanzo, were arrested in December 2019 after cops raided the reality couples’ home and found two loaded firearms during the search and 120 hydrocodone/acetaminophen pills, 22 Xanax pills and marijuana, Radar reported at the time.

But during the court hearing, prosecutors decided to drop the charges against Drita. “Ms. D’Avanzo was not the intended target of the warrant,” said Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gamberg, according to the New York Daily News. “We believe it’s appropriate that the charges against her be dismissed in the interest of justice.”

While Drita is “very relieved” to be off the hook, she told the NYDN that it was a bittersweet moment because her husband is not so lucky. Lee, 50, pleaded not guilty to his federal charges. His next court date is set for March 3.

“I have no time to celebrate because my husband is not home,” Drita said. “But I’m very happy with the outcome today.”

Drita starred on all 6 seasons of Mob Wives, which aired on VH1 between 2011-2016. The show followed the lives of women with ties to various NYC-based organized crime families.