So grown up! Channing Tatum’s daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan turns 9 years old on May 31. Despite her parents’ split in 2018, Everly has grown up to be such a strong young lady since fans first met her nearly a decade ago.

Jenna and Channing have shared sporadic photos of Everly over the years, sharing updates of Everly’s adventures. The mother of two took Everly on May 7 to meet “her idols,” the musical ensemble Celtic Woman, writing on Instagram, “I’m not sure she will ever recover.”

“Thank you @celticwomanofficial for the incredible concert AND for teaching her some new Irish dancing moves!” Jenna added. “Evie has always loved everything Irish, especially the music and most recently Irish dancing…you have MADE this little girls early birthday dream come true! We had the absolute best time.”

The former World of Dance host and the Magic Mike star began dating in 2006 after meeting on the set of Step Up. They tied the knot in July 2009 and welcomed Everly four years later in May 2013. Despite their beloved celebrity couple status, things were not always easy for the duo.

“We’ve always had the same values. But we’re not perfect! Are you kidding?” she told Health magazine in 2018. “We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other.”

Jenna opened up about the difficulties she and Channing faced following Everly’s birth, saying their demanding schedules posed challenges for her as a new mom.

“I had a lot of postpartum anxiety, I would say,” she said on Gabrielle Bernstein’s podcast, “Dear Gabby.” “It was like, I just never stopped. You know, you’re up a couple [of] times in the night and then you’re working all day. I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness.”

After nine years of marriage, the pair announced their split in April 2018, sharing a joint statement via Instagram.

“We have something we would like to share … It feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts,’” Jenna and Channing posted at the time. “So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction. We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.”

Channing and Jenna were declared legally single in November 2019, agreeing to 50/50 joint custody in January 2020. Their divorce was finalized in February 2020.

Following the breakup, Jenna moved on with actor Steve Kazee in October 2018. The University of Southern California alum’s new romance with the Broadway star was confirmed after the two were spotted kissing at that year’s Casamigos Halloween party.

One year after the start of their romance, Jenna and Steve announced they were expecting a child. The pair welcomed son Callum Michael Rebel Kazee in March 2020.

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,” Jenna wrote on Instagram at the time with heart and rainbow emoji. “Welcome to the world you little angel!”

For his part, Channing went on to date Jessie J after splitting from Jenna. The two dated on and off from October 2018 to April 2020. He then moved on with Zoë Kravitz in August 2021. A source told Us that month that “things turned romantic fast” between the pair after “working together so closely.”

