Reese Witherspoon is back on the dating scene after a long hiatus, as she mulls over a full-time switch to NYC and finally learns to adjust herself in favor of better work-life balance.

“So far Reese is really loving getting back out there, she’s been on a few dates with different guys and has really enjoyed herself,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “It’s got her thinking that she needs to have a whole lot more fun in her life.”

The insider continued, “Even though she sold Hello Sunshine for $900 million a few years ago she’s still been grinding out these ridiculously long hours running the day to day operations and she’s now looking to change that.”

Similar to Kelly Clarkson who moved her daytime talkshow to New York in 2023, Reese is looking for a “fresh start” and working to “come up with this plan that involves moving the main operations to NYC.”

“She thinks living there would allow her to enjoy a more fun, single in the city type life,” the source notes.

Reese, 48, announced her split from husband Jim Toth in March 2023, after 12 years of marriage.

“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Reese shared via Instagram at the time. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

She went on to say that the former couple’s “biggest priority” is their son, Tennessee. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time,” she added.

Amid news that Reese is back on the dating scene, the insider tells In Touch, “At this point [a move to NY is] still in the consideration stage and she’s making a list of pros and cons, but so far there are a lot of pros. She loves the idea of starting a totally new chapter, just talking about it lights her up and a lot of her friends are pushing her to go for it.”

“Reese doesn’t take dating lightly,” a source previously told Life & Style. “After splitting from Jim, she was determined to take her time and not jump into another relationship unless she was absolutely sure. She listened to her heart, and apparently, she’s now dating this guy exclusively.”