Rebel Wilson claimed that a royal family member invited her to participate in a drug-fueled orgy in her memoir.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 44, did not reveal the royal family member’s identity. However, she shared a hint about who he could be in her memoir, Rebel Rising, by claiming he the “fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne,” according to the Daily Mail.

Rebel recalled getting a “last-minute invite” to the event in 2014, sharing that the royal said they needed “more girls” to attend the medieval-themed party. The bash was held at a U.S. tech billionaire’s home located outside of Los Angeles.

“What a perfect opportunity to find a boyfriend, I thought,” Rebel wrote in the book, which was released on April 2.

Rebel wore a “buxom damsel outfit complete with cone hat” to the party, which featured swinging acrobats, women dressed as mermaids ina swimming pool and men jousting on horses.

As she spoke to the British royal, drugs were handed out on trays for the guests to enjoy.

“I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my boobs. They are my best physical asset,” she wrote, adding that MDMA was allegedly passed around. Rebel admitted she was out of her element and initially believed the drug was a sweet treat.

She was eventually told that the drugs were “for the orgy,” which was a common activity at the tech billionaire’s parties.

“Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense,” she recalled. “They weren’t talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!”

The Bridesmaids actress made it clear she wasn’t comfortable with the idea, and left the party before the orgy began. “Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can,” she wrote.

Not only did Rebel recall the “insane” party in the memoir, but she also revealed she didn’t lose her virginity until she was 35.

“Not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager,” she told People on March 27 while discussing the bombshell. “People can wait till they’re ready or wait till they’re a bit more mature.”

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While she admitted she used to be “embarrassed” about when she lost her virginity, she said she hoped her experience could “be a positive message” for others. “You obviously don’t have to wait until you’re in your thirties like me, but you shouldn’t feel pressure as a young person,” Rebel continued.

Soon after she revealed the age she lost her virginity at, Rebel continued to share insight into her sex life by sharing that actor Mickey Gooch Jr. was the first person she had sex with.

“Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes, I lost my virginity to you,” she wrote, while she confirmed that the Deported actor was the man she lost her virginity to during an interview with The New York Times.