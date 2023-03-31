The cast of Real Housewives of Orange County may have changed since the show made its Bravo debut in 2006, but what hasn’t changed is the staggering net worths of the ladies of the O.C.! And with season 17 coming to the network sometime in 2023, fans are wondering just how rich the richest cast member is.

The highly anticipated forthcoming season will see cast members Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Beador and Emily Simpson return to the small screen, with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Taylor Armstrong joining the crew. Taylor marks the first Bravolebrity to make the jump to between franchises as a friend or full-time cast member.

Tamra Judge – who joined the longest-running series in franchise history during its third season in 2007 and left in 2020 ahead of season 15 – confirmed she would be rejoining the cast during a July 2022 episode of her “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, which she hosts with former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp.

“I’ve been talking with production for about two months now,” Tamra told Teddi at the time. “And I wasn’t really sure. Were they gonna ask me back? Not ask me back? I really didn’t know.”

Though Tamra has technically been on the show the longest out of the season 17 cast and reportedly earned a whopping $350,000 per season, her net worth isn’t as high as one may think. That’s not to say she isn’t worth a pretty penny, though.

On top of cashing in as a reality star, the Bravo personality previously worked as a real estate agent and started Vena Wellness with husband Eddie Judge in January 2019.

Additionally, the husband-wife duo owned and ran C.U.T. Fitness for nearly a decade before they shut their doors in August 2022 due to struggles faced during the pandemic. “We decided to close our gym down way before I got asked back to the show. So that had nothing to do with anything that’s going on right now,” Tamra told Teddi during a podcast episode that same month.

She added: “Listen, we almost made it to [10] years. I’m proud of what we did, what we built. And you know what, you’ll all find out — more things are coming. It is what it is. It’s sad. It’s a loss. It’s 100 percent a loss. It’s hard.”

Keep reading to find out the net worths of the season 17 RHOC cast.