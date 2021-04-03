Rapper DMX suffered a drug overdose on Friday, April 2, and is now in critical condition, TMZ reported.

According to the outlet, the incident happened around 11 p.m. at the 50-year-old’s home. The overdose triggered a heart attack and the New York native was then rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York. Some sources have told the outlet that the “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” soloist has “brain activity,” while others have said he is in a “vegetative state.”

Doctors have reportedly alerted those close to the Undisputed artist that he may not make it.

The longtime Christian has struggled with substance abuse for many years and has done several stints in rehab. Most recently, the Murder, Inc. alum attended a rehabilitation program after completing a 12-month sentence for tax evasion in 2019. According to TMZ, the rapper (real name: Earl Simmons) checked himself into the facility because he was afraid he might relapse.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

After completing his stay in treatment that year, he returned to performing. While onstage in Las Vegas, he told fans, “When you fall down, get back up, everyone here has been through some s—t and you never know what God is willing to do for you until you need him to do something for you.”

In July 2020, the veteran hip-hop artist went head-to-head with another industry vet, Snoop Dogg, in a rap battle for Verzuz. Over 500,000 viewers tuned in to the livestream to watch the rappers spit their best verses, proving that the artist still has a dedicated following.

Over the years, DMX has released seven studio albums: 1998’s It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood, 1999’s … And Then There Was X, 2001’s The Great Depression, 2003’s Grand Champ, 2006’s Year of the Dog … Again and 2012’s Undisputed. He was nominated for three Grammy Awards over the course of his career, including recognition in the Best Rap Album category in 2001 for … And Then There Was X. He won the American Music Award for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist two years in a row in 2000 and 2001.