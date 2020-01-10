Baby steps. It seems like R. Kelly’s former girlfriend Azriel Clary is mending her relationship with her estranged father one day at a time. “This is my face after having White Castles [sic] with my dad!!!” the 22-year-old captioned two photos of herself smiling while wearing a striped shirt, white pants and boots as she sat by a fireplace via Instagram on Friday, January 10. “#ByeChicago #OnTheRunWithAzriel.”

Of course, fans couldn’t help but get excited about the reunion between Angelo Clary and his little girl. One person wrote, “Your stomach going [to] be hurting in a minute, but they are so good. LOL!! Sooooo happy to hear you’re with your DAD,” while another echoed, “That’s right, baby. Go home to the ones that love you!” A third person chimed in, writing, “I’m loving the smile! I know your family [is] happy to have you back in their lives! I’m supporting you 100 percent.”

Courtesy of Azriel Clary/Instagram

It seems like things have been heading in the right direction for the past couple of weeks. In December, the brunette beauty expressed her feelings on Twitter, and her dad made it clear that he has her back during the tough times. “I need a hug,” she wrote at the time. “And truthfully, I wouldn’t care if it came from a person living on the street at this point. If you see me, hug me.” In response her dad wrote, “Your daddy has the biggest hug for you, and it’s here for you at anytime!!! I love you deeply, my queen!!! The world will always make you feel a certain way, but it’s up to you to keep your head up and bless people that support you!!” While Azriel didn’t publicly respond, she did “like” his tweet.

Azriel — who was one of the singer’s former live-in girlfriends — remained loyal to the 53-year-old after he was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse in September. “My parents have actually come to Chicago and seen me a few times. They’ve — I’ve talked to them. They stopped answering my calls,” she said during an appearance on CBS This Morning With Gayle King in March 2019 about where things stood with her parents. “I wouldn’t look [my dad] in the eye because he’s a liar. He’s a manipulative liar.” Unfortunately, Angelo believed his daughter was brainwashed the whole time.

Courtesy of Azriel Clary/Instagram

However, now that Azriel has moved out of R. Kelly’s Trump Tower condo, she seems to be making time for her loved ones and even started singing again. “When I’m not being controlled, yes I do [enjoy making music],” she told her followers on Instagram in December. “But when I’m being forced, no, I don’t.”

Sounds like things are looking up for Azriel.