It’s called fashion, look it up. Quinta Brunson’s stylist Jessica Paster slammed critics of the Abbott Elementary star’s Emmys dress after several viewers commented on the look in an Instagram post and said the dress looked “wrinkled.”

“Guys guys guys … it’s crushed satin,” Jessica wrote in reply on Monday, January 15. “I knew you were gonna say something!! It’s beautiful silhouette [sic] on her and fabric … and the color is gorgeous on her.”

However, many fans said they understood that Quinta’s dress was supposed to look that way, and they still weren’t on board.

“I’m sorry but this is a huge miss. Love her and her stylist but rumpled fabric on the red carpet will never read anything other than a mess,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another person chimed in, “I just can’t get behind the intentional wrinkle trend. Beautiful color, terrible wrinkles.”

“Love the shape, hate the wrinkles. I know it’s supposed to be wrinkled with intention, but it just looks like it wasn’t steamed enough. Like it needed to be all the way wrinkled if that makes sense,” added someone else.

Fortunately, Quinta, 34, had plenty of people who loved the dark pink dress, wrinkles and all.

“I love it. Dior couture is an honor to wear!!” wrote one fan.

Another person went as far to bash all of the dress’s critics, “You guys are f–king brutal, and know nothing about fashion. This is a beautiful fabric, and it is gorgeous on her. You all need to be kind. This is absolutely one of my favorite looks of the night.”

Quinta won an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy for her role in Abbott Elementary at the 2023 Emmys, which was held in January after it was postponed in September due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. She also became the first Black woman to win that award in 42 years.

“Thank you so much!” Quinta gushed when she received the award. “I love making Abbott Elementary so much and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy, and I say it every time and I just love comedy so much that I am so happy to be able to get this.”

The actress added that she didn’t have a speech prepared because she wasn’t expecting to win. However, she managed to come up with a sweet message on the spot.

“I love my mom, my dad. My sisters, my brothers. My entire family so much. I love my husband. I’m so happy. I love my cast. Oh, I love Abbott Elementary,” she continued. “Thank you so much.”