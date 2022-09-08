Queen Elizabeth II was one of the most well-known figureheads around the world, serving as the longest-reigning British monarch in history. As the highest in power in the royal family, the queen amassed an extensive net worth of $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, she also made sure to build a strong legacy for her children, grandchildren and U.K. citizens.

Keep reading to find out where the Queen receives her fortune.

When Did Queen Elizabeth Ascend the Throne?

Elizabeth was born in April 1926 to parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth I. After her father died in February 1952, Elizabeth became the queen regnant (a female monarch equivalent to a king by title and rank) of several Commonwealth nations, including the U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. At the time, Elizabeth was only 25 years old when she took on her royal duties.

It wasn’t until June 1953, however, when her coronation was held, and the queen subsequently ascended the throne.

Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth Served in World War II

Prior to becoming queen, a then-Princess Elizabeth had already inherited royal responsibilities from her parents during World War II. After Elizabeth’s mother chose to remain with the king at the time, Elizabeth and sister Princess Margaret stayed at Balmoral Castle in Scotland until they moved to Windsor Castle at the start of the war.

When Elizabeth was only 14 years old, she made her first public statement over a radio broadcast by the BBC regarding the status of Great Britain’s position in the Second World War.

“We are trying to do all we can to help our gallant sailors, soldiers and airmen, and we are trying, too, to bear our own share of the danger and sadness of war,” the young Elizabeth said at the time, per the BBC. “We know, every one of us, that in the end all will be well.”

By 1945, she began serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service and trained as a driver, mechanic and later earned the rank of honorary junior commander, which is the female equivalent to the rank of captain at the time.

When Did Queen Elizabeth Meet Prince Philip?

The queen previously mentioned she met her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 1939 when she was just 13 years old. However, the two did not become engaged until Elizabeth was 21 in 1947.

Elizabeth and Philip faced backlash for their relationship and engagement. Aside from meeting in their teenage years, Philip also did not have an acceptable financial position.

Nevertheless, the pair married in November 1947 and later welcomed son Charles, Prince of Wales in November 1948, daughter Anne, Princess Royal in August 1950, son Prince Andrew, Duke of York, in February 1960 and son Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, in March 1964.

In April 2021, Prince Philip died, having become the longest-serving royal consort in history. Following the news of his death, Prince Andrew spoke out about his mother’s grief.

“The Queen as you would expect is an incredibly stoic person,” he said, according to CNN. “And she described his passing as a miracle. And she’s contemplating. She described it as having left a huge void in her life.”

Queen Elizabeth Faced Health Issues

On September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace released a statement, noting that Queen Elizabeth’s medical team became “concerned” for her health.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement read. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

After news of her declining health broke, multiple U.K. outlets reported that Prince William, Duke of Cambrige, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex traveled to Scotland be by the queen’s side.

Queen Elizabeth Died at Age 96

The royal family confirmed the queen’s death in a statement via Twitter on September 8, 2022.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official Twitter account of the royal family wrote on Thursday, September 8. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”