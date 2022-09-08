Over the last seven decades, the late Queen Elizabeth and her late husband, Prince Philip, have been the face of the royal family. Though they did incredible things as a couple before the Duke of Edinburgh’s death in April 2020, their crowning achievement is their kids.

Elizabeth, who reigned over the United Kingdom for more than 70 years until her death in September 2022, has shown that family is everything. The monarch married her husband in November 1947, and they later became the proud parents of their four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew.

Throughout the years, Elizabeth and Philip taught their kids everything they need to know about being in the royal family. As the two aged, Charles, Anne, Edward and Andrew, as well as their own kids, have stepped up and accepted more royal duties.

“It’s nearing the end of the queen’s reign and she’s planning to pass down the crown to Charles sooner rather than later,” a source exclusively told Closer Weekly in August 2020 “Charles has already taken on many of her duties, and since marrying Camilla [Parker Bowles], he has become so much more self-assured. Having a strong woman by his side has helped him to become more confident.”

Charles married his second wife, Camilla, in 2005, after his divorce from late spouse Princess Diana in 1996. Over the years, Elizabeth and the duchess have grown to be very close, and the monarch tries to get along with all of her children’s spouses, including Princess Anne’s husband, Timothy Laurence.

Like Charles, Anne also went through a divorce. Prior to saying “I do” to Timothy in 1992, she was married to her first spouse, Mark Phillips, for nearly two decades since 1973. Although divorce has always been looked down upon in the royal family, Elizabeth had her children’s backs.

Anne’s husband Timothy once praised the queen for passing down some wonderful qualities to his wife. During ITV’s Anne: The Princess Royal at 70 documentary, the Navy officer said Anne and Elizabeth both share the same “humor” and “fun.”

Sadly, the royal family said goodbye to Philip when he died at age 99 on April 9, 2021. His death, which came less than a month after he was released from the hospital, was announced by his loved ones on Twitter.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the royal family’s statement read. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Following the news, a source told Closer that Elizabeth was “heartbroken” over Philip’s death, which came “as a shock.” The insider noted their four kids, as well as the rest of the family, were “all devastated.”

In October 2021, Elizabeth faced a health scare and spent a night in the hospital. She was advised by doctors to rest for two weeks. Her trip to Northern Ireland was canceled, and she instead opted to attend events virtually. Members of the royal family were reportedly at Elizabeth’s side during her health crisis, according to Page Six. All eyes were on her children and how they would step up as she recovered.

“She’s not a quitter and will continue working but is handing over some of her duties to [Prince] Charles and [Prince] William,” a source told Us Weekly. “[She] is preparing them to take over.”

Queen Elizabeth died more than one year after her husband’s passing on September 8, 2022. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official Twitter account of the royal family wrote just hours after her passing.“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Scroll below to learn more about Elizabeth and Philip’s kids.