On the mend. Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval sat down with In Touch exclusively to talk about his blowout fight with costar and friend Stassi Schroeder during the January 21 episode of the Bravo TV hit.

“Yeah. I mean, we’re not besties, but yeah, we’re cool,” the 36-year-old explains about the aftermath of their screaming match at Tom Tom during episode 3. “That was a while ago. Like I said, watching it, it brings it back up. It makes it fresh. That was a horrible, horrible experience.”

Shutterstock (2)

Needless to say, the incident put a lot of fuel in the fire — and it’s left the bar owner unsure if he’ll even be welcomed at the 31-year-old’s upcoming Italy wedding to Beau Clark. “Look, I don’t know. I don’t want to put it out there in any way,” he continues. “I would hope to, but it’s their wedding. And then if it’s going to be overseas, this is a lot.”

Plus, Tom also reveals that the craziness of planning a big event like Stassi’s wedding is part of why he and girlfriend Ariana Madix aren’t too interested in tying the knot themselves. “You know, I don’t blame people. Weddings, they can be very overwhelming, expensive, tedious. That’s one of the reasons why Ariana and I are not so into the idea of having a wedding,” he explains.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“Even just having our cocktail release party, when I have too many friends around me that I’m close to, I get overwhelmed, because I can literally spend two minutes with this person, two minutes with that [person],” Tom continues. “It’s overwhelming. It overwhelms me. I feel like I’m being cold to somebody, you know what I’m saying?”

Plus, he remembers how tense things were for pals Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright before they exchanged vows at the altar. “Even Jax and Brittany, they were very stressed out leading up to the wedding,” he adds. Clearly, there’s a lot of uncertainty within the Pump Rules crew — seems like we’ll have to keep watching to see what’s up.