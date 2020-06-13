She’s going to be a mom! Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with Beau Clark, Us Weekly reported on June 13.

KCR/Shutterstock

Back in February, the 31-year-old dished about her hopes to become a mama in the near future. The Bravo alum said she and her man, 39, were actually “trying” to conceive last summer, ahead of their engagement on July 31, 2019.

“I was like, ‘Listen, if he’s not going to propose, I’m going to take matters into my own hands.’ I was seriously hoping to be pregnant because that is so much more important to me than even getting married. I just cannot wait to be a mom,” the TV personality shared with Us Weekly at the time.

“And then once I actually did become engaged, I’m like, ‘Well, I can’t be pregnant at my wedding.’ Like, I have to be able to get s–t-faced,” she quipped.

At the time, she noted that Beau was completely “on the same page” about expanding their family, even if it happened before their nuptials.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

It’s certainly been a rough few months for the podcast host leading up to this point. On June 9, Bravo announced she and Kristen Doute were fired from Pump Rules after former cast member Faith Stowers accused them of past racist behavior. At the time, it was confirmed Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni would also “not be returning” to the show following their racially insensitive tweets.

Amid the scandal, she took to Instagram with a statement apologizing for her behavior. “It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better,” she wrote in response to Faith’s claims she wrongfully called the cops on her in 2018.

“I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused,” Stassi added. “I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person.”

Now, she is looking forward to this new and exciting experience with her husband-to-be.