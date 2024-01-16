If reality TV fans ever wished for a show with a scoop of 90 Day Fiancé and a dash of Love After Lockup, they’ve finally gotten their wish. Lifetime debuted its newest unscripted series, Prison Brides, on January 10, 2024.

What Is ‘Prison Brides’ About?

Lifetime’s Prison Brides follows seven different women from around the world who connected with men behind bars. While their relationships initially started as mere pen pals, they developed into something more. All of the women hail from countries other than the United States and the series chronicles their journeys as they travel from their homes to meet the men they plan to marry for the first time.

Meet the ‘Prison Brides’ Cast

The cast features women with a wide range of backgrounds. Erin is a single mother from Australia who fell in love with Michael, a man incarcerated in Ohio. With his upcoming release, Erin leaves everything behind to join him in the Buckeye state, but Erin’s friends are worried about her decision.

“She’s moving away from everyone and everything that she’s ever known for someone that she’s only met once, that is in prison!” her friend told producers in the trailer.

Erin isn’t the only cast member who has people in her life that aren’t on board with ​their plans. Emma hails from the United Kingdom, but her heart lives with Curtis in the States. Curtis is a convicted carjacker, and Emma’s parents are adamantly against her traveling to the U.S. to visit him.

Jessica and Craig are the one couple in the Prison Brides cast who are already married. Also from Australia, Jessica plans to move to Kansas and start a family with Craig once he’s released.

Lifetime/YouTube

While Sven calls Germany home, she soon hopes to become an American citizen after she joins Joseph in Michigan after he’s released. She and Joseph met online and exchanged messages before they decided they wanted to take their relationship to the next level.

Andreea was born in Romania, raised in Spain, and attends university in London. After interacting with Cage, a Texas man serving 50 years for aggravated burglary, Andreea wants to move to Texas to be with him. However, he’s only served 10 years of his sentence which means Andreea has a long road ahead of her.

Another Prison Brides cast member who calls the U.K. home is Olivia. Olivia works as a dance teacher and fell in love with KJ. Things moved quickly and the couple became engaged after only three days.

Finally, Gabby, a former model from Germany, fell in love with Jamal, a convicted murderer, almost immediately. She hopes to work with Jamal to help find appeal options for his case.

When Does ‘Prison Brides’ Air?

Fans can catch new episodes of Prison Brides on Wednesday nights on Lifetime at 9:30 p.m. ET.