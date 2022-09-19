Princess Kate (née Middleton) is being hands-on in helping her three children she shares with Prince William cope with the death of their beloved great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. “The queen’s passing has been difficult for [Prince] George, [Princess] Charlotte and [Prince] Louis to fathom, but Kate is helping them come to terms with the loss by open dialogue and keeping a routine going,” a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“She feels it’s important for all her children to express their emotions and is always on hand if they have any questions,” the insider continues.

The death of the monarch has caused the siblings to grow closer during this difficult time for the family. “George, Charlotte and Louis are leaning on each other for support too. They’ve been reading children’s books on losing a loved one that Kate ordered and drawing pictures of their Gan Gan, which they’ve put on the wall,” the source explains.

The children had just started their first day of classes at a new school near their new home on the grounds of Windsor Castle when the queen died on September 8. When Kate can’t be with her kids, the staff at the Lambrook School have been letting her know how they are holding up.

“The teachers at Lambrook have also been amazing in keeping George, Charlotte and Louis settled and in check. They’re giving Kate daily updates on how the children are coping both in person and through the school teacher/parent online portal,” the insider says.

The Prince and Princess of Wales helped George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, get through the queen’s emotional September 19 state funeral at Westminster Abbey, and later her interment at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. At one point, Charlotte was photographed crying, but other times, she remained steady and even appeared to remind her big brother when it was time to bow his head as the queen’s casket was moved from a carriage into a hearse. The couple’s youngest son, Louis, 4, did not attend the services.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

“With George now being second in line to the throne, Kate felt it was only right for her son to have a prominent role at the queen’s funeral but didn’t force him to attend or walk behind the casket. He wanted to be there, as did Charlotte,” the insider explained.

“It has been an emotional week for the children, so nothing was set in stone until a couple of days beforehand,” the source shared, adding, “Kate and William couldn’t be prouder of George and Charlotte for handling their roles with such dignity and grace during such a difficult time.”