Prince William Seen at Synagogue After Skipping Memorial

Back to business! Prince William returned to his public-facing royal duties on Thursday, February 29, with a visit to The Western Marble Arch Synagogue in London.

The Prince of Wales, 41, met with Holocaust Educational Trust ambassadors and Holocaust survivor Renee Salt at the place of worship, where he stated that he and wife Princess Kate Middleton were “extremely concerned about the rise of antisemitism.”

“Antisemitism has no place in our society,” William said.

Kate, 42, was unable to join her husband at the synagogue, as she is still recovering from her planned abdominal surgery, which took place on January 16. A spokesperson for the princess said on February 29 that she was “doing well.”

William’s outing comes days after he backed out of attending the memorial service for his godfather, ​​King Constantine of Greece, on Tuesday, February 27, due to “a personal matter.” However, a specific reason for his absence was not revealed.