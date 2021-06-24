Prince Harry and Prince William are calling for a ceasefire amid their ongoing problems to honor their mother Princess Diana at her statue unveiling next month. The two brothers are “both on the same page about keeping the peace” at the ceremony honoring the late Princess of Wales on July 1, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“Despite their ongoing issues, Prince Harry and Prince William have communicated about the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue,” the source says.

The insider adds, “They’ll be an opportunity for them to talk in person either just before and after the unveiling.”

“As far as I know, a reconciliation isn’t on the cards for Prince Charles and Prince Harry. They haven’t organized to meet up but plans are subject to change,” the insider continues.

July 1— which would have been Lady Di’s 60th birthday — will bring members of the royal family back together again to reveal a statue at Kensington Palace commissioned by Harry, 36, and William, 39, to memorialize their late mom. The two started working on the monument in 2017.

However, “tension has been brewing” between William and Harry ahead of the event. A source previously told In Touch that the estranged brothers will put their differences aside in public.

‘Behind closed doors, everyone is bracing for a showdown,” the insider said. “[Harry and William’s] relationship has been strained for months. They’re due for a long talk to hash out their issues.”

“The royal family, especially Prince William, is sick of all the drama being played out so publicly,” the source added.

The Invictus Games founder and his younger brother have had issues in the past that have escalated over the last several years. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as senior royals and relocated to Los Angeles in March 2020.

Reports first circulated that the two were feuding right before Meghan, 39, and Harry’s May 2018 wedding. Rumors swirled that the former actress made William’s wife, Kate Middleton, cry during a fitting for daughter Princess Charlotte’s flower girl dress.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

“The narrative with Kate — it didn’t happen,” Meghan revealed while talking about her alleged feud with Kate during their bombshell CBS interview . “[The situation] was really, really difficult and something that — I think that’s when everything changed, really.”

Meghan also answered “no” when asked if she made the Duchess of Cambridge cry. “No, no. The reverse happened. And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized.”

Meghan and Harry have also been very outspoken about battling mental health struggles as members of the royal family. They opened up during their CBS special in March and Harry spoke about the topic in his Apple+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

“Once I started doing therapy, suddenly it was like the bubble was burst. I plucked my head out of the sand and gave it a good shake off and I was like, ‘You’re in this position of privilege, stop complaining and stop thinking you want something different — make this — because you can’t get out,’” Harry said in the series, while noting he wants to use his fame to honor his mother’s legacy. “How are you going to do these things differently, how are you going to make your mum proud and use this platform to really affect change.”