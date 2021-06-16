Prince William is over it. The Duke of Cambridge is tired of the negativity surrounding his family, a source exclusively divulges to In Touch.

“The royal family, especially Prince William, is sick of all the drama being played out so publicly,” the source says.

The insider notes that “tension is brewing” ahead of William, 38, and Prince Harry’s scheduled reunion at the unveiling of a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana. The event is set to take place at Kensington Palace on July 1, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

“They’ve agreed to put their issues [aside] in public, but behind closed doors, everyone is bracing for a showdown,” the insider continues. “[Harry and William’s] relationship has been strained for months. They’re due for a long talk to hash out their issues.”

Shutterstock

Harry, 36, and William commissioned the statue of the Princess of Wales in 2017. The siblings also put their differences aside to attend Prince Philip’s funeral in April.

The Duke of Sussex and his older brother have had some issues in the past that have seemed to escalate over the last few years. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as senior royals, took their son, Archie, and relocated to Los Angeles in 2020.

Reports first circulated that the Fab Four were feuding right before Meghan, 39, and Harry’s May 2018 wedding. Rumors swirled that the bride made William’s wife, Kate Middleton, cry during a fitting for daughter Princess Charlotte’s flower girl dress.

In March 2019, eyebrows were raised when Harry and Meghan split their royal household from the Cambridges.

Things became more heated and strained between Harry, William and the rest of The Firm when the Invictus Games founder and Meghan sat down for a CBS tell-all interview in March and spilled the tea.

Harry and the Suits actress alleged in the interview that the royal family had “concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie‘s] skin might be when he’s born.” Later in the interview, Harry refused to reveal who was behind the comment. “That conversation I’m never going to share,” he said. “It was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”

Shortly after the interview aired, William told a Sky News reporter as he and Kate, 39, stepped out, “We are very much not a racist family.”

When asked if he had spoken to Harry after the CBS sit-down, he added, “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.”