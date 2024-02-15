The news was bad. Hospitalized for treatment for an enlarged prostate, King Charles III was found to have a more serious condition. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” Buckingham Palace announced on February 5. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.” Two days later, Prince William, at his first public appearance after taking several weeks off to be with his wife, Kate Middleton, 42, following her own surgery, expressed his gratitude to well-wishers at the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner. “I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you also for the kind messages of support for Catherine and my father, especially in recent days,” the 41-year-old said. “It means a great deal to us all.”

Tell that to William’s estranged younger brother, Prince Harry. Within hours of learning about his father’s diagnosis, the 39-year-old was on a jet, traveling more than 5,000 miles to be with his “Pa” for the first time since the king’s May 2023 coronation. But royal watchers hoping the crisis would lead to a thaw in the brothers’ strained relationship were disappointed. Harry spent 45 minutes with the 75-year-old monarch and no time at all with William. Within 24 hours, he was back home in Montecito, California, with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children. Now an insider exclusively tells In Touch that the Prince of Wales was the one giving the cold shoulder. “William is in no rush to spend time with Harry,” says the insider. “The brutal bottom line is that he could easily have seen him but declined because he feels it’s too little, too late.”

Not All In

William isn’t the only one with a grudge. The fact that Meghan, 42, didn’t travel with her husband was telling. The biracial former Suits actress has been outspoken about how the royal family failed to protect her from the vicious U.K. press and Harry has said that he and William once actually got into a physical fight over Meghan. “I was defending my wife,” he told Anderson Cooper of the scuffle, adding, “And he snapped. And he pushed me to the floor.” Even after they stepped down from royal duties, the couple’s resentment continues to run deep. “Meghan staying behind is a very clear sign there’s no chance of Harry returning to the fold,” says the insider exclusively to In Touch. “He’s adamant the U.S. is his home now.”

Still, things might be warming up with his father. “Harry was absolutely devastated to learn the cancer news,” says the insider. “Despite their estrangement, Harry’s love toward his father hasn’t wavered.” For the man who lost his beloved mother, Diana, at age 12, Charles’ diagnosis hits especially hard. “It goes without saying he’s terrified of losing his only remaining parent, even though everyone — Harry included — is extremely optimistic about the king’s prognosis.”